With nothing less than a 7-2 second half, the Dallas Cowboys can still win the NFC East.
But between now and next Monday night when the Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans, Dallas cannot afford to play its Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde character any longer.
After embarrassing themselves again on a Sunday night against the Houston Texans, the Cowboys put together their best all-around game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and looked once more like a legitimate contender.
Then Dallas turned around and lost to the so-so Washington Redskins, who surprisingly own the East at 5-2.
So will the real Dallas Cowboys please stand up?
If Jason Garrett, for one, wants to keep his job, he better hope so.
During the bye, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones bought Garrett a new toy to play with, a costly one at that — wide receiver Amari Cooper — sending the Las Vegas-bound Raiders next year’s No. 1 draft choice.
But to be realistic, Dallas would probably be looking at spending its first pick on a wideout come April’s draft, so Garrett, no more excuses of not having a top-rated target to throw to.
Still, Cooper won’t be catching many passes until the Cowboys figure out a way to keep quarterback Dak Prescott from running for his life.
Once the best offensive line in the league, Dallas is nothing but average, if that, at that department.
Losing all-pro center Travis Frederick to Guillane-Barre Syndrome for who knows how long has Joe Looney trying to fill that role, and it has been nothing but Looney Tunes for the Cowboys running game since.
Going back to Dallas’ 40-7 win over Jacksonville two Sundays ago, when Zeke Elliott has plenty holes to run through, Prescott doesn’t have to be the lone hero.
Hopefully signing Cooper is the start of good things to come, giving Prescott one more weapon to use.
But it all must begin on Monday, when the Cowboys welcome back someone they desperately need back in the lineup, ol’ reliable Jason Witten, who will be in AT&T Stadium this time around as an ESPN commentator.
After the Titans, Dallas travels to Philadelphia and Atlanta, so by the Sunday before Thanksgiving, Cowboy fans will know if they have anything to truly be thankful for this year.
