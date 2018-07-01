Late Saturday night, NBA free agency began with a fast and furious pace — one that quickly squashed much of the wild speculation that led up to its official start. And apparently that spoiled the fun for some.
Anyone who happened to be watching ESPN2 when news broke that star Thunder swingman Paul George confirmed he would be re-signing with Oklahoma City got to see something that can only be described as a hissy fit from ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst.
Windhorst — who has built an impressive career since finding LeBron James’ coattails when James was still a high school phenom, and Windhorst was a sportswriter at James’ hometown Akron Beacon Journal newspaper — just couldn’t believe George wouldn’t be rushing to the Los Angeles Lakers in hopes of forming the NBA’s next super-team there with James and the likes of the San Antonio Spurs’ disgruntled swingman Kawhi Leonard or James’ good friend Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets.
George’s decision was “a big hug” to Oklahoma City, Windhorst said with revulsion dripping from his voice. So? Why shouldn’t George embrace Oklahoma City? The team has some of the best fans in the entire NBA, and the roster is one of the best in the league and significantly better than what the Lakers offered.
And while guard Russell Westbrook is still the leader of the Thunder, he doesn’t cast nearly as large a shadow as James — a shadow George surely would have lived under as James’ sidekick in L.A. A guy who wants to stick with a devoted fanbase and play a highly integral role in his team’s success is shocking to some, I suppose, but it really shouldn’t be.
At around the same time George committed to the Thunder, Paul announced he’d be returning to the Rockets via his Twitter account. For Paul, it’s about redemption (and a nice payday), as his injury in the Western Conference Finals very well could have cost the Rockets an NBA title this season.
Then Sunday evening came the news just about everyone was waiting for. In spite of the other big moves, James is reportedly headed to the Lakers. As of press time, it’s still unclear what else the Lakers are cooking up (surely, James wouldn’t have signed without some other big-time deals for other superstars in the works), but after leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers behind for the second time in his career, it better be good.
The Western Conference is a completely different animal than the East, and plus, it’s looking like sticking around teams for little while might be back in style for NBA superstars — at least for this free agency period, for the most part.
