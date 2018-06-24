As another circus-atmosphere NBA free agency period approaches, all eyes will be on the league’s best player, LeBron James, as he once again will pick a team to sign with in a move that could be a major game changer.
A recent article put odds on James’ potential future landing spot, declaring his current home with the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as the Los Angeles Lakers as the front-runners. The Houston Rockets are among a handful of other intriguing options, which begs the question — Why aren’t the Rockets the favorite to capture “the King?”
Yes, staying (and potentially retiring) with his hometown Cavaliers would be an admirable move for James, but does he really want to put up with the headaches that have gone with playing in Cleveland, so far — an inept front office, a love-hate relationship with the team’s owner and a dearth of quality supporting players on the roster?
Yes, there’s the glitz and glamour that comes with playing for the legendary L.A. franchise, but as the chances of the Lakers being able to build a super-team around James getting less and less likely (recent articles have had other Lakers targets placed in doubt, namely the San Antonio Spurs’ reported refusal to trade Kawhi Leonard to a Western Conference team and rumors that Paul George may want to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder), why go to a team, which will fall well short of competing with the defending champion Golden State Warriors?
The Lakers certainly already have promising young talent, but with James entering the 16th season of his NBA career, why spend precious time helping build up a group of youngsters when there are teams out there more ready to win now?
And the team that is most ready to win right now is plainly the Rockets. The group pushed the Warriors to a seventh game in the Western Conference Finals (a pretty remarkable feat, considering the ridiculous amount of talent suiting up in the Bay Area).
If the Rockets core is kept intact (key piece Chris Paul is reportedly a lock to return) with James added to it, that team would truly be a worthy adversary for the superstar-laden and virtually unbeatable Warriors.
If James’ goal is to add to his championships total as his illustrious career comes to a close, the clear choice is to join forces with the Rockets.
