Sports editor’s ALDS Game 3 notes
Favorite moment of the game: When Luis Robert knocked the home plate umpire (who will remain nameless here for reasons soon to be explained) down to the ground on a slide into home. Good, I hope it hurt.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. High 84F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 11, 2021 @ 1:40 am
Sports editor’s ALDS Game 3 notes
Favorite moment of the game: When Luis Robert knocked the home plate umpire (who will remain nameless here for reasons soon to be explained) down to the ground on a slide into home. Good, I hope it hurt.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.