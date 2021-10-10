Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. High 84F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.