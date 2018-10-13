Most of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series proved to be as razor-close as one would expect between two such extremely talented, yet diametrically opposed, teams.
That is, until it wasn’t.
The Houston Astros kept their cool against the Boston Red Sox in eight innings of nail-biting postseason baseball before the offense caught fire with one of its trademark big innings in the top of the ninth in a 7-2 win Saturday night at Fenway Park.
Through eight innings, both teams had got solid but occasionally shaky pitching performances. Both teams had key defensive plays with the occasional miscue. Hitters in both lineups showed excellent patience at the plate, and were rewarded for it.
But, through those eight innings, it was the Astros who were just a little bit better on the chilly night in Boston, and in that eight-inning span, it was the little things that made the difference.
Take the top of the second inning when George Springer’s two-out two-run single slipped just under the glove of Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez. Had that been Astros MVP candidate Alex Bregman manning the hot corner, maybe that ball stays on the infield to save a run or even is just a routine groundout.
In those first eight innings, each team had managed just two hits in what was, at the time, looking like a classic, gritty October classic. The difference being, though, the Astros’ two hits resulted in runs (Springer’s aforementioned two-run single and a run-scoring single from Carlos Correa), whereas the Red Sox needed some wildness from Houston starter Justin Verlander to score (a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk).
And while the Red Sox’s discipline in the batter’s box paid the short-term dividend of earning them two runs in the bottom of the fifth, the Astros’ patience at the plate paid the long-term advantage of seeing Boston tax more of its bullpen. Multiple Astros batters took Red Sox starter Chris Sale into deep counts, working his pitch count high enough to force his exit after just four innings and get to the bullpen early.
It certainly played to the Astros’ advantage when they tallied a four-run ninth inning against the Red Sox relief unit to break open a close 3-2 game. Josh Reddick opened the inning with a home run, and that was all it took to start the tidal wave of momentum. Later, Yuli Gurriel shot a three-run home run that barely got over Fenway’s short fence in right field.
Getting an early look at multiple Boston relievers in the very first game should also give the Astros an advantage as they look to build to four wins in this best-of-seven series going forward. Everyone will see how things go when the ALCS shifts to Game 2 at 6 p.m. today. The game will be televised on TBS and broadcast on 790 AM.
