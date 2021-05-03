In this 2014 photo, Nick Caserio, of the New England Patriots NFL football team, poses in Foxborough, Mass. Caserio enters his first draft as the general manager of the Houston Texans with the unique challenge of trying to improve a team that went 4-12 last season without the benefit of a first- or second-round pick.
In this Dec. 27, 2020, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston.
Matt Patterson
The Houston Texans had a run of a few years of being an actually respectable team — not a championship team, but at least respectable.
Now, because a slew of well publicized missteps, the Texans will be very bad for at least a few years. The slow build toward once against becoming respectable is made all the more slow with the Texans not having a first- or second-round draft pick in last week’s NFL Draft.
