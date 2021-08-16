Dickinson Independent School District athletic director and head football coach John Snelson speaks at the Kick Off By The Creek celebration at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Incoming Clear Creek Independent School District athletic director Kirby Killingsworth sits with district coaches at the Kick Off By The Creek celebration at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their third-round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
HAMISH BLAIR/AP
New Clear Springs head football coach Anthony Renfro waves to the crowd at the Kick Off By The Creek celebration at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson Independent School District athletic director and head football coach John Snelson speaks at the Kick Off By The Creek celebration at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Incoming Clear Creek Independent School District athletic director Kirby Killingsworth sits with district coaches at the Kick Off By The Creek celebration at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Athletes’ mental health has become a hot topic in the sports world with gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka — both world class in their respective sports — recently withdrawing from competition citing mental health concerns.
Although there were some naysayers — particularly for Biles, whose withdrawal came in the middle of the Olympics — when the news broke, the majority of reaction seemed to be supportive and positive for both women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.