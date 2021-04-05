Mike Evans, left, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Ball High School graduate, tosses an autographed football into the crowd along the seawall in Galveston on Friday, March 26, 2021, during a parade in his honor.
Mike Evans, left, a wide receiver for the Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Ball High School graduate, autographs footballs for young fans before a parade in his honor in Galveston on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Often when the good works of charitable individuals and organizations are reported, the numbers and the dollar figures are what’s discussed. But, the real story lies with the real people these donations assist.
I got to talk to such a person when I had a nice phone conversation recently with Galveston’s Alan Jones, who, along with wife Crystabelle Rodriguez and son Alan Jones Jr., received some financial assistance from the Mike Evans Family Foundation.
