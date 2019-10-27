Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson holds his eye while being chased out of the pocket by Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Watson threw a 9-yard touchdown on the play.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow avoids the tackle of Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. on a touchdown reception during the first quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson leaps over the goal line past Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris during the first quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt pleads his case to an official during the first quarter against Oakland at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes tries to evade Oakland safety Karl Joseph during the second quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston Texans linebacker Dylan Cole celebrates after a pass breakup to force fourth down during the fourth quarter against Oakland at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Oakland Raiders Erik Harris breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone during the second quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow sprints to the end zone during the first quarter against Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Members of the Houston Texans training staff check quarterback Deshaun Watson's eye during the fourth quarter against Oakland at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson slides down after running for first down yardage during the fourth quarter against Oakland at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead makes the stop on Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde during the second quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston Texans strong safety Jahleel Addae points skyward after running onto the field before the Texans' home game against Oakland at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham brings down Oakland running back Josh Jacobs during the first quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A Houston Texans fan gets hyped up at the Texans' home game against Oakland at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Oakland Raiders fans sport their signature masks at the team's road matchup with Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr communicates with his offense during the second quarter against Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to his line during the second quarter against Oakland at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells signals first down after making a catch to seal the victory during the fourth quarter against Oakland at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
There was some really good and some not-so-good news as the Houston Texans eked out a 27-24 come-from-behind win over the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
First, let’s start with the good: quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to pump ice water through his veins in the clutch moments of games, as he added to an already sizable list of big-time moments in his NFL career.
