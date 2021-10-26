Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. removes Framber Valdez from the game after he gave up a two-run home run to Atlanta Braves Adam Duvall in the top of the third inning during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
• Local voices in the crowd on the Astros’ team chemistry: “This team is more about the young talent, especially the pitching. The way that they talk to each other and build each other up, that’s what you want.” — Galvestonian Issac Villarreal, who attended the game with a group of friends
• Local voices in the crowd on three World Series appearances in five years: “I was telling all my baseball players that three times in five years is incredible, and you need to live it up because you never know when you’re going to make it back again. In ’05, I couldn’t believe it, and then ’17, ’19, ’21. I hope it keeps going, but I know better. My baseball brain knows this doesn’t happen very often. Any time you make it, you’ve got to cherish it.” — Ball High head baseball coach Russell Ferrell, who attended the game with his brother Lou and mother Annette
