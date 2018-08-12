The main chorus to a 1980s glam metal power ballad might best explain the feelings of Houston Astros fans as the team continues its late-summer slump.
“Don’t know what you got till it’s gone,” the forgettable band Cinderella put it.
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been the model of reliability and consistency for his entire career. He may seldom win a player of the week or player of the month award, but the most valuable player for an entire season he truly is.
For those who may have previously thought that no one player could make or break this Astros team, never has Altuve’s — the reigning American League MVP — credentials to do just that have become more obvious than ever since he was forced to go on the disabled list for the first time in his eight-year MLB career with a knee injury.
The Astros have managed to more than tread water without the services of key players like Carlos Correa and Brian McCann this season, but Altuve’s absence has clearly become too much for the team to bear.
Following Sunday’s loss (which completed a four-game sweep for their division rival Seattle Mariners), the Astros are now just 6-9 since Altuve was last in the lineup July 25. In those 15 games, the Astros’ once potent offense is averaging less than four runs per game, and has only scored more than five runs three times.
It was recently announced that Altuve (batting .329 with 46 RBIs) is still unable to run at full speed and will not return for the remainder of the Astros home stand, which ends Tuesday and Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. While Altuve’s return date is still to be announced, don’t expect the Astros to get any better without their MVP.
And, unlike their late-summer slump last season (one they obviously recovered from), the Astros don’t exactly have the wiggle room in the standings they had last season, with both the Mariners (four games back) and the Oakland Athletics (three games back) breathing down their collective necks.
So, for the sake of the defending World Series champions’ hopes of just getting to the playoffs, here’s to wishing the MVP a speedy recovery.
