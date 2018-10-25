These days, it’s all about nostalgia.
The movie “Halloween” featuring the 40-year-old original’s star Jamie Lee Curtis is raking in money at the box office. Reboots of the “Star Trek” and “Batman” franchises have been wildly successful over the past 10 years or so, as has been the more recent continuation of the “Star Wars” saga. The examples go on and on.
Houston got treated to a nostalgia act that was uniquely its own Thursday night at NRG Stadium in the Texans 42-23 win over Miami, as Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler was largely ineffective with multiple over-thrown passes and a costly turnover.
An Osweiler interception on a bad over-throw helped the Texans gain early momentum, and he also saw a fumble on a sack that was returned for a touchdown waved off on a questionable replay call reversal.
Sound a little familiar? It was only two seasons ago that Osweiler was having these types of games at NRG Stadium in a Texans uniform in what was a disappointingly mediocre 2016 campaign.
Comparing Osweiler’s showing with current quarterback Deshaun Watson’s stellar (16-for-20, 239 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions) performance, and Texans fans have to be grateful that Thursday’s nostalgia act was a one-night-only show.
ALL THE ANSWERS
A large part of what helped the Texans be successful on Thursday — aside from Osweiler being on the opposing team — was the offense having multiple devastating knockout counter punches for every haymaker thrown by the Dolphins.
When the Dolphins drew first blood on a too-easy 12-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake, the Texans immediately answered with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. And then, the aforementioned Osweiler interception set up a short field, and the Texans took advantage with another touchdown.
When the Dolphins reached into their bag of tricks with a lateral to wide receiver Danny Amendola, who then passed a wide-open Drake for a touchdown, the Texans struck back emphatically with a 73-yard touchdown pass and catch from Watson to Will Fuller V.
Later on, two Dolphins field goals were answered by two Texans touchdowns — including another long passing strike on a 49-yard touchdown connection from Watson to DeAndre Hopkins.
Now, after a dismal 0-3 start to the season, the Texans have won five straight, are in the driver’s seat in the AFC South, have Watson starting to look like his dynamic self from last season before his injury, and have a very winnable schedule ahead of them.
Quite the answer there, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.