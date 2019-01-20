From the perspective of a football fan without a dog in the fight but one still hoping for a fresh, fun Super Bowl LIII matchup, Sunday’s conference championships could not have gone worse in terms of generating interest in the big game.
Sure, both games were exciting and of great quality, but the ultimate results were disappointing.
Going into the Los Angeles Rams versus New Orleans Saints game, I actually liked both teams, and as a somewhat unbiased observer, had no huge preference which squad earned their way to the Super Bowl.
Whether it happened to be a Rams team that is highly impressive, young and star-studded on both sides of the ball or a Saints team led by a living legend in quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL seemingly couldn’t go wrong with the NFC’s representative in the Super Bowl.
The key word in that last paragraph, though, is “earned.” There were many factors that played into the Saints’ loss, of course, but late in the game, the officiating crew suffered temporary blindness on one of the most blatant pass interference violations you’ll see. Had the proper call been made, the Saints almost certainly drain the clock and clinch the game. Instead, the non-call gave the Rams new life, and the rest, as it’s said, is history.
And in a league that could really stand to showcase a fresh-faced new star (you know, kind of like the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-year-old gunslinging quarterback Patrick Mahomes) on its grandest stage to drum up new fan interest, who is the AFC’s representative in this year’s Super Bowl?
For the third year in a row, fourth time in the last five years and ninth time in the last 18 seasons, it will be the New England Patriots. The now 41-year-old Tom Brady has quarterbacked all nine of those Super Bowl teams. Excuse all of America outside of New England as we struggle to contain our excitement.
So, when Super Bowl LIII kicks off on the night of Feb. 3, it’ll be one team who won their conference under somewhat specious circumstances versus a team that most fans are kind of tired of seeing in the big game.
For the first time that I can remember, I think I’m going to be the “I’m just here for the commercials” guy at the Super Bowl party.
