In movies about the Old West, cowboys are often portrayed as rebels who have their own code and only play by their set of rules.
In that sense, veteran umpire “Cowboy” Joe West lived up to his monicker in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday, ignoring Major League Baseball’s stated rule on spectator interference and making his own call to majorly impact the game, in which the Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros, 8-6, at Minute Maid Park.
Rule 6.01(e) in the MLB rule book reads, in part, as follows: “No interference shall be allowed when a fielder reaches over a fence, railing, rope or into a stand to catch a ball. He does so at his own risk.”
What that means is Jose Altuve’s first inning knock that saw Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts reach into the stands, knock down but not catch the ball should’ve been ruled a two-run home run. But, as anyone watching the game already knows, Cowboy Joe bucked MLB’s rule book and went with his own, called Altuve out on fan interference, and the rest, as they say, is history.
So, instead of tying the game 2-2 with one out, the Astros were left with a runner at first and two outs still down 2-0, and the Red Sox were able to fairly easily end the inning.
In a tense, close game like Wednesday night’s (and part of Thursday morning’s), who knows what would have happened if West makes the correct call, but it took two crucial runs off the board, and as far as momentum (especially with the home crowd behind them) goes, it was a game-changer — and a devastating one for the Astros.
It’s unfortunate that an incorrect umpire decision cost the Astros an early burst, two runs or more, arguably the entire game and maybe even this whole series.
Credit should go the the Red Sox, however, as their offense was humming all night. They scored at least one run in six different innings, scored at least a run off of the first four pitchers the Astros used, and recorded seven RBIs with two outs in the inning. In comparison, only two of the Astros’ RBIs came with two outs, even though they had just about as many opportunities as the Red Sox.
Down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, the Astros still breathe life, though. The good news? The Astros will have ace Justin Verlander on the mound for Game 5. The bad news? It’s do or die from here on out.
First pitch for Game 5 of the ALCS is scheduled for 7:09 p.m. today. The game will be televised on TBS, and can be heard on the radio at 790 AM.
