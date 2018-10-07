If nothing else, the Houston Texans are certainly gaining experience coming out on the winning end of tight games, as they won their second straight overtime game, 19-16, in Sunday night’s bout with the Dallas Cowboys.
Unlike in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts when the Texans were essentially gifted the game-winning field goal, they had to go out and earn it Sunday night.
Things were clicking for the Texans offensively as they racked up 462 yards of total offense, 374 of those coming through the air. Even the offensive line had a decent showing, surrendering just one sack and limiting penalties (as a team, the Texans had only five penalties in the game). On defense, they came up with key stops, had two sacks and two interceptions, and held the Cowboys under 300 yards.
If it weren’t for a putrid showing in the red zone, it would have been a blowout. But, on a week where every other team in the AFC South lost, the Texans will take a win however they get it. If the Texans can fix those red zone woes (which is no guarantee given their recent history), the offense should return to the elite status it displayed when quarterback Deshaun Watson was in the midst of his abbreviated breakout rookie season last year.
RED ZONE BLUES
“Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Pretty much everyone has heard that phrase or some variation of it. It actually is a derivative of the line “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” from the writings of philosopher George Santayana.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien’s memory must not be great when it comes to his red zone play calling because in season No. 5 at the helm, the offense’s ineffectiveness in the red zone continues to consistently be one of the team’s greatest weaknesses.
Sunday night, the Texans had five drives end inside the Dallas’ 4-yard line (including three inside the 1-yard line) and only 16 points to show for them.
Mind-blowing baffling play calling has often been the cause of the Texans’ red zone blues, and that was on full display in a puzzling sequence at the end of the first half. Leading 10-7 on a fourth down play with the ball about a foot from the goal line, the Texans lined up in shotgun and called a pass play rather than a power run up the middle. The play failed, seeing a drive that covered more than 74 yards resulting in nothing on the scoreboard.
Gambling on fourth-and-inches isn’t a bad call — the reward of going up by two scores and claiming a huge momentum swing headline into halftime is worth the risk of coming up with nothing. But, in order to think that play in that situation would be a good idea, one of two things must be true. Either there is very little confidence in the offensive line’s run blocking (which is possible, the O-line isn’t good this year) or that play was an unstoppable one of pure genius (which it wasn’t).
Despite all the red zone ineptitude, the Texans notched one in the win column, but for as long as the Texans’ red zone blues continue, potential blowouts will turn into dog fights and close wins will turn into losses.
