The Houston Texans made some NFL and franchise history in their 23-21 win Sunday over the Washington Redskins, tying the franchise record for longest winning streak at seven games and becoming the first team in NFL history in the Super Bowl era to win seven in a row after losing its first three.
That said, this Texans winning streak has to be one of the oddest and, frankly, luckiest in NFL history, too.
If you think I’m merely being petty, let’s just take a look at the winning streak, starting with Sunday’s victory at Washington and working backwards.
After one of the most miserable field goal misses you’ll ever see by Ka’imi Fairbairn that would’ve essentially iced the game, the Texans needed some questionable clock management from Washington plus missed 63-yard field goal attempt by Clear Lake product Dustin Hopkins to hold on for the close win.
Washington also had to rely on backup quarterback Colt McCoy in that late, game-winning drive scenario due to starter Alex Smith leaving the game after a gruesome leg injury.
Before last week’s bye, it took another missed field goal — this one from much more manageable range by the usually reliable Brandon McManus — at Denver to seal the win for the Texans and prevent former Texans QB Case Keenum from claiming bragging rights over a franchise that never quite bought into him.
The week before that, the Texans faced another backup quarterback and another former Texan with Brock Osweiler and the Miami Dolphins. Osweiler showed why the Texans abruptly cut ties with him, putting in a poor showing to help Houston to a rout.
In Week 7 at Jacksonville, the Texans took advantage of an injury-plagued Jaguars team in complete disarray on both sides of the ball. Mid-game, the Texans even saw Jaguars starting QB Blake Bortles get benched, leaving them to once again feast on a backup signal caller.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but in Week 6, the Texans again saw another opponent’s starting quarterback unable to finish the game when Buffalo rookie Josh Allen was injured, putting the Bills’ fate in the hands of woeful backup Nathan Peterman, who would eventually be cut by the Bills.
The winning streak got started with back-to-back overtime wins in Weeks 4 and 5, which saw the Texans’ opponents each gamble and lose on fourth-down calls in the overtime period.
First, in Indianapolis, the Colts opted to go for the win instead of a likely tie, but failed to convert a fourth-down play inside of their own territory, and the Texans easily set up the game-winning, last-second field goal.
In Week 5 against Dallas, it was a decision to not try to convert a fourth-and-short that would eventually be second-guessed, as the Cowboys elected to trust their defense to get the offense the ball back, but, again, the Texans were able to drive for a game-winning field goal.
Obviously, the Texans will take wins any way they can get them, but one should keep in mind how they’re winning these games — especially if Houston is fortunate enough to make the postseason, where Lady Luck will only get you so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.