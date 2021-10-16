Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam off Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia in the top of the first inning during ALCS Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia reacts as he exits the game after a discussion with head athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall in the top of the second inning during ALCS Game 2 against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia exits the game with manager Dusty Baker Jr. and head athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall in the top of the second inning during ALCS Game 2 against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia reacts after giving up a grand slam to Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez in the top of the first inning during ALCS Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez celebrates with Rafael Devers after hitting a grand slam in the top of the first inning during ALCS Game 2 against the Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker reacts as a grand slam by Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez lands in the bleachers behind him in the top of the first inning during ALCS Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Boston Red Sox Kyle Schwarber celebrates in front of Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa after hitting a leadoff double in the top of the first inning during ALCS Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick makes a diving catch on a line drive from Boston Red Sox Enrique Hernandez in the top of the first inning during ALCS Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
•Favoritemomentofthegame: There really were none from an Astros fan’s perspective. The game was a miserable experience from the jump, and I feel bad for any Astros fan who bought a ticket to see it in person.
