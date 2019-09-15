There’s an old adage in sports, that an ugly win is better than a pretty loss any day. After Sunday’s 13-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium, the Houston Texans now have one of each in the young season.
For what it’s worth, the Texans looked impressive last week going toe-to-toe with a perennial Super Bowl contender in the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Deshaun Watson orchestrated what appeared to be masterful game-winning touchdown drive, only to see questionable defensive tactics and a long Saints field goal spoil things for the Texans.
The Texans could take some moral victories from their Week 1 performance, but it still goes down as a loss. The players may have been carrying some of the let-down from that deflating Week 1 defeat into this Sunday, but managed to scrape together a win. It wasn’t pretty, but it was needed.
Think about what a loss would have meant for the Texans this week. In addition to now being 0-2, it was a home game against a division opponent and that opponent’s starting quarterback was out for the game. If the Texans don’t win in that scenario, the outlook for the rest of the season would not be looking too bright.
“It’s a big division win,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said. “It’s a team that has a lot of good talent in Jacksonville. Give them a lot of credit; they played tough, and we won by a point. … We’ll get in here, we’ll watch the tape, and we’ll try to do better next time.”
Five of the Texans’ first eight possessions of the game started inside the 20-yard line (including one starting at their own 1), and they mustered only two field goals as a result of those drives before the defense stepped in to flip the field in a major way.
A Whitney Mercilus strip sack (already his third sack of the season) and fumble recovery by J.J. Watt gave Houston the ball at the Jaguars’ 11-yard line, and then on a gutsy fourth-and-1 play call, Watson used some shifty moves to get in the end zone.
This time, Watson’s game-changing play held up as the game-winner, but without some late-game drama, as Jacksonville clawed back into the game with a field goal and a touchdown.
Fittingly for this contest, it was the defense that saved the day, as Justin Reid stopped Leonard Fornette just short of the goal line on an attempted two-point conversion after the touchdown, as the Jaguars boldly opted to go for the win with 30 seconds left to play rather than trying a point-after kick that likely would have sent the game into overtime.
“He’s a very good tackler,” O’Brien said about Reid. “He had a very good game tackling last week and another good game here today, relative to tackling. That was a really good defensive play right there.”
As the season rolls on and the Texans are, hopefully, contending for a sixth AFC South title, they won’t look back at how they won this week’s game; they’ll just be grateful that they have this one in the win column.
