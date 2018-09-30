Well, that was interesting.
The Houston Texans on Sunday kept hope of having a good season alive in a game where it looked like they were trying not to win at multiple times.
With just about a quarter-and-a-half for the Texans defense to protect a seemingly commanding 28-10 lead, the Indianapolis Colts rallied all the way back to tie the game, 31-31. With 45 seconds left in the game and no timeouts to try and get into field goal range, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien proceeds to call halfback draw on the first play, draining valuable seconds before a long pass play set up kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn to unsuccessfully try a 59-yard field goal.
In overtime, the two teams traded field goals, with the Texans’ decision to re-tie the game and extend the overtime period giving a suddenly red-hot Colts offense the ball back with just under 2 minutes to go.
At the time, it seemed the best case scenario for the Texans was the defense forcing a turnover or a quick three-and-out followed by good punt return to set up a winning score. A more likely scenario seemed to be the defense bending, but not breaking and having the game end in a tie. The worst case, of course, would be having the Colts drive the field and set up a game-winning score.
But, then that one play happened.
Facing a decision to try for the win or settle for a tie, the Colts tried to keep their drive going on fourth-and-4 from their own 41, but they failed to make the conversion. The risk resulted in the Texans actually having a chance to win it as they got the ball back with 24 seconds left on the clock.
One 24-yard pass play later, and Fairbairn was set up to boot a manageable game-winner as time expired.
Colts rookie head coach Frank Reich was predictably roasted on social media and other platforms after the game, but I’m probably in the minority in saying I wasn’t flabbergasted by his decision. Call it video-game coaching, if you will, but I’d rather lose trying to win than punt that ball and settle for a tie.
Even though the conversion failed, the Texans (with no timeouts) still needed to make a play while also being mindful of the clock — something the Texans have had an extensive history of not doing well late in games under O’Brien.
Bottom line, the Texans looked like they were headed for another heartbreaker of a game, but instead ended it in triumph, and 0-3 teams will take wins however they can get them.
