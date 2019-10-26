Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates with right fielder George Springer and left fielder Michael Brantley after hitting a grand slam off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Fernando Rodney in the top of the seventh inning in Game 4 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Nationals Park in Washington.
The situation looked dire for the Houston Astros’ World Series chances when they headed to the nation’s capitol down 0-2 in the series to the red-hot Washington Nationals
But, now it’s 2-2 after Saturday’s 8-1 victory, and the Astros have handed the Nationals as many losses in the past two games as they had in their previous 20 — and in their home park, no less. And, Game 4 was a critical turning point for the Astros, who had a breakout offensive performance and had an unlikely standout on the mound.
