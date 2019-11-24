For years, the moment when I gain any kind of interest in regular season NBA games has been Christmas Day. Usually, myself (and most folks) aren’t working, have celebrated the day’s festivities and are sitting down to enjoy a quality slate of NBA games.
So, because of this, I’ve always thought the NBA’s opening day should be on Dec. 25, rather than starting around Halloween and struggling to compete with the NFL on most weeks. It doesn’t appear that will ever happen, but a recent news article showed the NBA is, at least, trying to make its early part of the season more interesting, as well as looking to spice up its postseason.
