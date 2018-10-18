When it comes down to it, the Boston Red Sox just had that magic in this year’s American League Championship Series that make great teams into champions, and the Houston Astros didn’t have that same spark that drove them to the 2017 World Series title.
The Red Sox made outstanding defensive plays, put together bunches of clutch two-out rallies and got excellent production in the bottom half of their lineup. Sound a little like 2017, Astros fans?
In fact, one could argue that the surge in productivity from the Red Sox’s No. 5 through No. 9 hitters (and especially from nine-hole hitter and ALCS MVP Jackie Bradley, Jr.) is what turned the series in their favor.
In the Astros’ Game 1 win, the Red Sox No. 5 through No. 9 hitters were only 1-for-15 (0.66 average). In the four games Boston won after that, those same spots in the batting order combined to go 19-for-73 (.260 average) with a .357 on-base percentage, 17 RBIs, 14 runs scored, four home runs, eight extra-base hits and nine walks (credit to Daily News correspondent Brian Mouser for bringing this tidbit to my attention and crunching the numbers).
The 2017 World Series champion’s motto this season was “never settle,” but after the Red Sox handed the Houston Astros a 4-1 loss Thursday at Minute Maid Park to win the American League pennant, the Astros will have to settle for a really good, but not history making run in 2018.
The Astros set a franchise record with 103 regular season wins and appeared in back-to-back league championship series for only the second time in the club’s history. Not too shabby, just not historically great. And there’s a reason no MLB team has repeated as champions since the New York Yankees won it all in 1998, 1999 and 2000 — it’s hard to do.
So, while it’s highly disappointing the season is over (especially considering some of the things that happened in this series cough, Joe West, cough), Astros fans shouldn’t feel any shame about their team. But, it would have been nice if the Astros showed just a little more fight.
Thanks to a surprisingly masterful performance by Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (six innings, three hits, nine strikeouts, no walks), the defending champions went out with little more than a whimper.
For the first six and two-thirds innings, it looked like the Astros would go down without any sort of commotion, mustering only three hits before Marwin Gonzalez blasted a Matt Barnes pitch to the Crawford Boxes to end the shutout. Tony Kemp drew a full-count walk to continue to stir things up in the inning, but pinch hitter Josh Reddick just missed on a fly out to right to prevent the Astros from making it truly interesting.
After that, a two-out George Springer in the eighth and a one-out walk drawn by Yuli Gurriel in the ninth accounted for the Astros’ only action on the base paths to close things out.
For Astros fans, the wait for 2019 Opening Day starts now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.