There’s just something in our human nature that makes us want to see the iconic figures or stories that we enjoyed in our younger days be brought back to life. Every movie or television re-boot is evidence of that.
But when it comes to those who have the ability to bring back the past, to paraphrase Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm from the movie “Jurassic Park” (which, I suppose, was a tale of the ultimate nostalgia act), sometimes they’re so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they don’t stop to think if they should.
Over the weekend, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy MMA promotion presented a main event that revived one of the greatest rivalries in mixed martial arts history between light heavyweights Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.
The two first fought in April of 2004 under the UFC banner with the winner likely in line for a title shot against then-champion Randy Couture. Ortiz was already one of the sport’s most recognizable faces, but it was the lesser known Liddell that scored a knockout win to start a winning streak that saw him ascend to become MMA’s biggest star and elevated the popularity of MMA, and particularly the UFC, to new heights.
Liddell’s trademark mohawk, handlebar mustache and blue and white “Iceman” trunks gave him the look of a popular pro wrestler, and his knockout power and wide-open fighting stance that almost dared opponents to take a swing at him endeared him to both casual and diehard MMA fans.
After Liddell’s win over Ortiz, he won six more fights in a row — all by either knockout or technical knockout. The streak included taking the UFC light heavyweight belt off of Couture, a rematch win over Couture and culminated in a second win over Ortiz.
Liddell had basically reached superhero status until he was finally toppled in May of 2007 by Quinton Jackson — a free-agent signee the UFC signed from its chief promotional rival at the time, Japan-based Pride Fighting Championships. Jackson was actually the last man to defeat Liddell before they met again, but that fight took place in November 2003 under the Pride banner and was not seen by many newcomers to the sport.
That began Liddell’s decline, as he lost four of his next five fights. Three of those losses were by KO or TKO. When a KO punch felled Liddell in a bout against former UFC middleweight champion Rich Franklin, it was assumed Liddell’s fighting days were over. He was 40 years old and clearly could not absorb a punch like he used to.
Then came Saturday night’s sad display. De La Hoya’s promotion managed to coax a nearly 49-year-old Liddell out of retirement for a fight 8 years and 5 months after his last. While Liddell appeared to still be in good shape, he was clearly several steps slower than his prime, or even the back end of his UFC run.
Ortiz, who had fought and won his most recent match less than two years ago, knocked out Liddell inside of the first round. One can’t blame an old warrior for wanting to come back for one more battle, but how this fight was even sanctioned to begin with is puzzling. It should have never happened, but it would have never happened if De La Hoya didn’t think there would be high levels of interest from fans.
Perhaps, we should look at ourselves and just let the icons of the past stay in the past, where their legends are immortal.
