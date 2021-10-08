Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez celebrates after scoring on a two-RBI double by Carlos Correa in the bottom of the seventh inning of ALDS Game 2 against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez celebrates after scoring on a two-RBI double by Carlos Correa in the bottom of the seventh inning of ALDS Game 2 against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
•Favoritemomentofthegame: Of course, it was the entire five-run bottom of the seventh inning for the Astros. A big key to the big inning was Astros hitters showing patience and discipline at the plate, taking what they could get in a 4-4 tied game from crafty White Sox lefty Aaron Bummer instead of trying to swing for the fences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.