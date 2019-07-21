Two weeks ago, I took to this column to bemoan the fact that it appeared the Houston Rockets were getting left behind as teams around them — especially teams in the Western Conference — were engaging in the NBA’s version of an arm’s race in a wild offseason.
It wasn’t but a couple days after that column ran that the Rockets made their move, trading veteran guard Chris Paul and a king’s ransom of future first round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for superstar guard Russell Westbrook.
Now, I’m not here to take credit (although the timing is suspicious). I’m here to praise a trade that seems to have divided Rockets fans and NBA pundits alike. Is there a chance the trade won’t work out? Of course. But, odds are the trade improves the team, and the potential of Westbrook teaming up with James Harden and the rest of the Rockets is exciting.
In the trade, the Rockets were able to ship off a player in the twilight of his career in Paul for one in his prime in Westbrook. The trade also rids the Rockets of the albatross of a contract that belonged to Paul. Westbrook’s contract isn’t cheap, either, but, again, at least the Rockets are spending that money on a player in his prime. I don’t think anyone would argue that Paul, right now, is a better player than Westbrook, right now, so that’s an upgrade for the Rockets, plain and simple.
For those who might be fretting over the four first-round draft picks (2021, 2024, 2025, 2026) the Rockets tossed the Thunder’s way: when was the last time the Rockets used the draft in any significant way? A separate column could be made covering the Rockets’ recent busts and missed opportunities in the draft. The only major player on the Rockets’ current roster they drafted is Clint Capela, and the last time they drafted a franchise cornerstone was Yao Ming way back in 2002.
As strange as it sounds to say that a player who has two seasons where he’s averaged a triple-double (a feat done only one other time in NBA history) may not have reached his full potential, that might be the case with Westbrook, and the Rockets could be the perfect team to unlock that potential.
Westbrook has been as good as he’s been despite having never played on a team that could spread the floor and shoot 3-pointers nearly as well as the Rockets. Harden and Westbrook go way back as friends and former teammates, and will find to make their new partnership on the court work. Supported by the Rockets’ legion of shooters, the duo could be an unstoppable force, and Westbrook could very well have a career year.
And, if that happens: watch out, NBA.
