The Houston Astros made their 2021 home opener Thursday night at Minute Maid Park with a 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics, and even at half-capacity, the game was so much more enjoyable with the return of fans in attendance.

The silence of the empty ballpark was probably the most jarring aspect of the shortened 2020 season, so the fans brought some normality back to the game day experience.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews.

