Fans in right field grapple for a home run ball hit by Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
The Houston Astros made their 2021 home opener Thursday night at Minute Maid Park with a 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics, and even at half-capacity, the game was so much more enjoyable with the return of fans in attendance.
The silence of the empty ballpark was probably the most jarring aspect of the shortened 2020 season, so the fans brought some normality back to the game day experience.
