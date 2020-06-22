Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve forces out the Washington Nationals Ryan Zimmerman but misses turning the double play on Yan Gomes in the top of the ninth inning during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers to the Washington Nationals Trea Turner in the top of the first inning during Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. Verlander took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits over five innings as the Astros fell to the Nationals 7-2.
For starters, with the continued nitpicking negotiations and the closings of facilities due to the coronavirus, having a baseball season at this point is a long-shot.
But, the league and players union actually moved ever so close to agreeing on starting a Major League Baseball regular season cut short by both the COVID-19 pandemic and a labor dispute, and this week could be the week an agreement is finally reached.
