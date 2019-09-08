There’s no day on the sports calendar more jam-packed with overreaction than the Monday after the first Sunday of the NFL season, but after this new season’s first Sunday, there are a few things I think we can all go ahead and declare with a fair degree of confidence.
So, on a rare Sunday that does not include a Houston Texans game, let’s take a look at what we know after Week 1.
dolPHINS ARE FINISHED
The Miami Dolphins, who spent the offseason casting off much of its top talent and denying they are tanking the 2019 season, sure looked like a team with not a lot of talent that is tanking the 2019 season.
Against a team not exactly known as an offensive juggernaut in the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins barely registered a pulse, as the Ravens cruised to a 59-10 win. No. 1 draft pick, here they come
NO SOPHOMORE SLUMP
Some may have expected a regression from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which isn’t really going too far out on a limb after his spectacular 50-touchdown season last year in his first season at the helm of the Chiefs offense.
Well, after a 25-for-33, 378-yard, three-TD, zero-interception performance in a 40-26 win over a solid Jacksonville team, Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense appear to be picking up right where they left off after the Texas Tech product’s breakout 2018 campaign.
CARDS ON THE TABLE
For those skeptical of the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching hiring of former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the team selecting Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick, this thing the Cardinals are trying to do might not be a total disaster.
After a rough first three quarters against the Detroit Lions, Murray led the Cardinals on an impressive fourth-quarter comeback, scoring 18 unanswered points to send the game into overtime tied 24-24. Showing great poise, Murray was 14-for-17 with 154 yards and two TDs in the fourth quarter, and completed two passes for 60 yards to set up a go-ahead field goal in overtime.
But, the Lions got an OT field goal of their own, and the game ended in a 27-27 tie. Still, with the tie, Murray became the first QB drafted No. 1 overall to not lose his first NFL start since the Texans’ David Carr won his and the franchise’s debut in 2002 (all others had been 0-11 since). Michael Vick (Atlanta Falcons, 2001), John Elway (Denver Broncos, 1983) and Jim Plunkett (New England Patriots, 1971) are the only others to win their NFL debut.
BROWNS COMING DOWN
There was no team with more buzz in the offseason than the Cleveland Browns, and there was some just cause for that. The long-struggling franchise finally showed some signs of life in 2018, and in the offseason, the Browns made some big-time moves, highlighted by the acquisition of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
After getting thumped by the Tennessee Titans, 43-13, on Sunday, it might be time to pump the brakes on the Browns’ hype train. I think this will eventually be a very good team, but it’s going to take time for all the pieces to fit. So, let’s not crown them Super Bowl champs just yet.
