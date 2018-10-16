Joe Smith is a name many Houston Astros fans were assuredly cursing as the team’s 8-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series unfolded Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.
Many will put the blame for the loss on Smith. He did, after all, give up the go-ahead score on a towering Steve Pearce home run. But it’s not Smith’s fault he’s a bad pitcher inexplicably on an ALCS roster. It’s Astros manager A.J. Hinch’s fault for putting him in that situation in the first place.
For starters, let’s talk about the Astros starter. Despite the fact that Dallas Keuchel seemed settled in (had retired six straight Red Sox batters) and had not worked his pitch count too high (82), his outing was over after the fifth inning — right after third baseman Alex Bregman had just tied the game, 2-2, on an RBI double, mind you.
But, if Hinch wanted to go to the bullpen early, fine. It is kind of an important game, and the Astros have a stable of good bullpen arms. But, why — why — on God’s green earth do you roll with Smith in that situation? This is a guy who wasn’t even on the Astros’ American League Division Series roster and was consistently one of their worst pitchers all season. For as savvy as Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow is at finding hidden gems in the offseason, Smith has been a rare miss for him.
Literally, any other bullpen pitcher on the roster would have been a better choice in that situation. No. 1 overall pick of the 1995 NBA Draft Joe Smith would’ve been a better choice in that situation (and even he wasn’t as much of a bust in the NBA as the Astros’ Smith has been this season).
That wouldn’t be the last of Hinch’s head-scratching bullpen decisions Tuesday night. After giving up the lead to Boston, the Astros brought in one of their best lead-protectors in Ryan Pressly for the seventh inning. Pressly did just fine, but when Hinch doubled down on his bullpen buffoonery by bringing in closer Roberto Osuna for the eighth inning, still down a run, that’s when the proverbial wheels fell off.
Closers in baseball, maybe more than any other type of athlete in any sport, are creatures of habit. When you take them out of their comfort zone (ironically, the highly uncomfortable situation of pitching with the lead in the last inning of a close game), bad things tend to happen, and the thousands of fans in attendance and many more watching at home saw that firsthand Tuesday night.
It was almost like Hinch was treating the pivotal Game 3 of the ALCS like a spring training game. Fun fact, of the previous 21 Game 3s in ALCS history that occurred with the teams tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 winner has gone on to win the series 16 times (76 percent).
And, sure, there were other reasons the Astros lost this game. The offense outside of Bregman never really showed up, and Keuchel got off to a shaky start. But, Hinch’s bullpen decisions gave the Astros absolutely no chance to win it.
The most baffling thing of all, though, is the fact that in last year’s World Series run, Hinch brilliantly managed around a terrible Astros bullpen, and now that they actually have a good one this postseason, he seems like he doesn’t know what to do with it.
Now, any swagger the Astros had left coming into Game 3 is gone. It’ll be put up or shut up time for Game 4 at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be televised on TBS, and can be heard on the radio at 790 AM.
