Like in any other work place, the subject small talk in The Daily News newsroom occasionally turns to squawking about sports. Recently during one of these chats, the question was asked if the Astros were, despite the infamous sign-stealing scandal, the best managed of Houston’s big three professional sports franchises.

The fact that this is even a discussion when the team in question fired its GM and manager as a result of a scandal says everything about the current state of the Rockets and Texans.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription