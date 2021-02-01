Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is sacked for a 7-yard loss by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry and defensive end Jeffery Simmons during the second quarter on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at NRG Stadium.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden passes the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Houston.
TROY TAORMINA/AP file photo
Like in any other work place, the subject small talk in The Daily News newsroom occasionally turns to squawking about sports. Recently during one of these chats, the question was asked if the Astros were, despite the infamous sign-stealing scandal, the best managed of Houston’s big three professional sports franchises.
The fact that this is even a discussion when the team in question fired its GM and manager as a result of a scandal says everything about the current state of the Rockets and Texans.
