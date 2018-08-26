Last week when Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer was handed a mere three-game suspension in response to a recent report that he knew of and tolerated egregious behavior from one of his assistant coaches, many people — myself included — were righteously appalled.
Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith had multiple allegations of domestic violence (one incident in 2009 led to his arrest and another accusation was made in October of 2015) against his now ex-wife Courtney, according to the report.
Among a slew of other bad behavior was in May of 2014, Meyer becoming aware Smith visited a Miami strip club during a recruiting trip, for which he was reprimanded and led to an addition of a “morality clause” in the Ohio State coaching handbook. The report also states Meyer knew Smith was regularly late for practices, and in June 2016, urged Smith to get treatment for an addiction to a prescription stimulant.
Smith wasn't fired until July 23 after a story with details of the report and an interview with Courtney Smith was published on Facebook by former ESPN college football reporter Brett McMurphy.
Meyer initially denied he had knowledge of Zach Smith's actions before eventually reversing that stance and stating he wished he had done more.
That’s a lot to take in, and Meyer's perfunctory response to all this information coming to light just went to prove he has little remorse for his actions (or lack thereof).
“I have a message for everyone involved in this: I’m sorry we’re in this situation,” Meyer said at a press conference Wednesday when asked what he would say to Courtney Smith. “I’m just sorry we’re in this situation.”
On Friday, Meyer eventually issued a more sincere-sounding apology to Courtney Smith via Twitter, but like many bad guys who get caught doing bad things, he was clearly more regretful that he got caught than for what he actually did.
Calling a three-game suspension in this case a slap on the wrist is an insult to the slight sting of a slap on the wrist, especially considering college football players have been suspended more for far less.
For example, former Buckeye star quarterback Terrell Pryor and four of his teammates were suspended for the first five games of the 2011 season after it was revealed they committed the high crime (sarcasm definitely intended) of selling autographed memorabilia. After the 2011 season, Pryor chose to withdraw from the university and was subsequently banned from all contact with Ohio State’s athletic program and its new recruits.
So, selling your stuff and your signature gets you five games if you’re an unpaid college football player with a limited window of time for college eligibility, and tolerating domestic abuse from a member of your staff gets you three games if you’re a multi-millionaire head coach who can go on to continue to be well compensated by his university, conceivably, for life?
The Meyer situation just adds another heaping pile of muck to an NCAA athletics institution already plagued by corruption and hypocrisy, and it’s one more thing that will continue to turn fans off of college sports.
