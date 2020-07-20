Astros Summer Camp Day 13

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve talks with pitcher Roberto Osuna in the front row of the Diamond Club during an intrasquad game on the final day of Summer Camp workouts, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Minute Maid Park.

 KEVIN M. COX/The Daily News

There’s a very good chance that the champion of the pandemic-shortened 60-game MLB season set to start this week could very well merely come down to, as recently appointed Houston Astros general manager stated, whichever team has the fewest cases of coronavirus.

But, absent COVID-19, there may be no MLB team a shortened season benefits more than the Astros in this particular season, which should come as great news to Houston sports fans who know their championship wins will always be questioned.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

