It was a busy news week for the Houston Texans ahead of their Sunday afternoon game in Denver against the Broncos, and a good chunk of the buzz surrounding the contest — which the Texans won, 19-17 — surrounded an anecdote from a book recently written by former Houston Cougars star and Texans fan favorite quarterback Case Keenum.
The anecdote in question told of a meeting Keenum had with Texans head coach Bill O’Brien during which Keenum says O’Brien told him that he wouldn’t be more than a third-string quarterback. Of the many ridiculous statements O’Brien has made during his time in Houston, this one has to rank at least in the top 25, if true.
As we all now know, Keenum showed he could play the QB position in the NFL in both of his stints with the Texans, and has further proved that by last season helping the Minnesota Vikings get to the NFC Championship game and by this season being a competent starter for the Broncos.
In fact, were it not for a missed field goal in the final seconds by the Broncos’ usually reliable kicker Brandon McManus, that supposed third-string quarterback would have led a game-winning drive for the Broncos to snap the Texans’ now-historic winning streak (first team to win six in a row following an 0-3 start since the 1970 New York Giants).
But, one thing O’Brien was right about in a kind of round-about way is that Keenum would not be seeing the opportunities he has seen since leaving the Texans were he still with the team. With the Texans finding a player in Deshaun Watson who is looking like he can be the team’s long sought after franchise quarterback with loads of star potential, Keenum would be no more than a very good backup in Houston.
As beloved as Keenum was to local fans during his time in Houston, those same fans should be pleased that he’s no longer a Texan for two big reasons — one, the aforementioned Watson is a significant upgrade at QB, and two, he’s getting to live his hard fought for dream of being a starting quarterback in the NFL for a team that actually believes in him.
