If the Houston Texans can’t beat a banged-up Tennessee Titans team or a New York Giants team that had looked pretty bad in their first two games, the question can be legitimately asked — who can they beat?
An Indianapolis Colts team with a healthy Andrew Luck next week? Probably not, if they keep playing they did in Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the Giants.
The Dallas Cowboys, who handily defeated the Giants last week, in two weeks? Nope.
What about the Buffalo Bills, who have looked like the worst team in the league, the following week? Well, the Bills did look like the worst team in the league until stunning the Minnesota Vikings, 27-6, on Sunday. If they can handle a really good team like the Vikings, surely they can handle a bad one like the Texans.
We could go on and on, but the point is that this year’s Texans team has given very little for fans to be confident about in terms of winning a single game this season.
Defensive end J.J. Watt (who was a lone bright spot in Sunday’s loss, looking like his old self with three sacks, four QB hits and three tackles for loss among his eight total tackles) admitted after the game Sunday that there was no simple cure-all for what ails the Texans, but when asked why he still believes in this team, Watt exuded a great deal of confidence.
“Because I’m on it,” Watt answered. “And, I mean, what do you want me to do? You want me to give up? I’m not going to give up. We put in a lot of work, we put in a lot of time, and I love these guys. It sucks. It’s not where we want to be by any stretch of the imagination, but I know that not believing is the worst thing you can do.”
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, after the game, said a positive mind-set is key to righting the ship.
“Something’s going to click,” Watson said. “It’s a long year — three games down, 13 more to go. Anything can happen, and we’ve got to stay positive and focus on watching film tomorrow and then moving forward from there and take it one day at a time. Just keep grinding.”
While the Texans’ head coach will most likely continue to do boneheaded things during games to hold this team back, a Texans team with great players who, most importantly, have great character are a reason to believe this team certainly won’t go 0-16. Heck, maybe they’ll even have a winning season.
