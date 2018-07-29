As The Daily News begins to work on its annual high school football preview magazine (set to be published Sunday, Aug. 26), the excitement for a new season of Galveston County football is building; it’s starting to feel real.
What’s something else coming into focus and becoming a reality? The real challenge that realignment will pose to covering local football. For the county’s 10 largest schools, we’ve gone from having to be concerned with three districts to five.
The district (24-6A) that the Clear Creek Independent School District schools and Dickinson occupy remains largely the same, but the same can’t be said for the other schools.
Ball High and Texas City go from a district featuring opponents mostly concentrated in the Fort Bend County area to one in 10-5A-I featuring teams as far south as Angleton and as far west as Rosenberg and Richmond. Friendswood also joins 10-5A-I.
For Santa Fe in the new District 12-5A-II, the Indians will head to far east Texas to places like Nederland, Vidor and Port Neches-Groves, and north-bound to Dayton and Crosby.
La Marque’s district road games go from northwest Houston to Sweeny to Wharton, and Hitchcock heads halfway to San Antonio to Columbus and Altair, and south nearly all the way to Victoria to Palacios.
All these factors combined lead to quite a wide net The Daily News will have to cast to cover high school football, but, as always, we’re dedicated to making that happen.
HELP WANTED
All that said, it couldn’t hurt our high school football coverage to have some extra hands on deck, so consider this an official call to any reader interested in sports reporting on a freelance basis.
Previous writing experience preferred by not mandatory. Freedom on Friday nights, transportation and ability to turn in work on a tight deadline a must. Email james.lacombe@galvnews.com to apply. Include writing samples, if available.
