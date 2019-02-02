Two weeks ago, this column took the stance that this year’s Super Bowl is not interesting at all. It still isn’t, but I do have some thoughts on which team will win the big game.
To paraphrase a line from the movie “The Dark Knight,” the New England Patriots are the Super Bowl champion that the NFL deserves, but not the one it needs.
What a good league needs is to have fresh young stars pushed to the forefront. The Los Angeles Rams have those in abundance with running back Todd Gurley II, quarterback Jared Goff, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and head coach Sean McVay — just to name a few. And a good league needs an exciting championship game involving said stars.
But, with all its blunders in recent years, the most recent being the horrendous non-call at the end of the NFC Championship game two weeks ago, the NFL doesn’t deserve to have what it ultimately needs. The NFL deserves another Patriots championship.
Young stars? Nope, let’s have 41-year-old Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and 66-year-old head coach Bill Belichick win their sixth Super Bowl together in nine tries. And in a perfect world, the Patriots will win in blowout fashion in one of the least exciting Super Bowls in years.
Aside from pure spite, there are plenty of reasons to believe the Patriots will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.
The experience advantage — particularly when it comes to Brady and Belichick — is ridiculous. Then factor in that the Patriots have adopted an underdog mentality (as crazy as that sounds for a team going to its third straight Super Bowl) that has made them dangerous in the past. The Patriots, somewhat surprisingly, have the better defense, allowing the seventh fewest points of all teams in the regular season (compared to the Rams allowing the 13th most).
And, frankly, I’m all done having any doubt regarding the Patriots in the playoffs. As much as I would have liked to have seen Texas Tech alumni Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs knock off the Patriots in the AFC Championship, I wasn’t surprised at all that they couldn’t. And, while I'm still proud of my Super Bowl prediction last year of the Philadelphia Eagles topping the Patriots, I don't believe lightning will strike twice.
Patriots 38, Rams 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.