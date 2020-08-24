Hitchcock assistant football coach T.J. Moore wears a face shield while running drills for players before their scrimmage against Tomball Christian at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Ready or not, high school football formally returns to Galveston County on Friday.
The University Interscholastic League determined schools with enrollments designated Class 4A and fewer can have games. Locally, that means La Marque and Hitchcock high schools will be having games this Friday. Larger schools will have to wait another month.
