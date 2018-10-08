In taking care of business and closing out the Cleveland Indians in their American League Division Series on Monday, the Houston Astros gave their fans just about everything they would’ve liked to have seen.
There was solid pitching, clutch hitting, taking advantage of errors, and then an offensive onslaught as the Astros recorded the franchise’s first-ever postseason sweep in comfortable fashion in an 11-3 win.
The Astros overcame two one-run Indians leads, the 2017 World Series most valuable player George Springer was in what teammate Martin Gonzalez described as “Super Springer” form with two home runs — the first of which tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning, and the second of which set the tone for a six-tun eighth inning that essentially put the game on ice.
“I just think it’s one of those times where the lights get brighter, the stage gets a little bigger, and I think guys tend to concentrate more,” Springer said.
And speaking of players rounding into postseason form, Gonzalez came through once again in the clutch. This time it was a two-run double in the seventh inning that gave the Astros a 4-2 lead — a lead the team would not relinquish.
“He was incredibly good in this series,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “And as I’ve said earlier, he’s the answer to everything. We have a problem, we inserted Marwin, no matter what, and he stepped up in a huge way.”
Starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel showed the poise of a playoff veteran, giving the Astros five solid innings of work, and Collin McHugh (in his first appearance of the series) threw two flawless innings to bridge the gap between Keuchel’s exit and the offense’s big innings.
And last, but certainly not least, the Astros’ struggling superstar Carlos Correa broke out of a wicked hitting slump in a big way, crushing a three-run home run to right field for his first hit of the series to put an exclamation point on the six-run eighth.
As the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox continue to duke it out in their ALDS best-of-five, Astros players and fans alike should be brimming with confidence as they head back to the American League Championship Series.
