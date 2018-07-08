Simply put, it’s a wonderful time to be a Houston Astros fan right now. They’re the defending world champions, and, dare it be said, look even better this season.
The Astros are excellent in just about every facet of the game — hitting, defense, starting pitching and relief pitching. So, coming off a 2017 mid-summer classic in which the Astros set a franchise record with six All-Star selections, it could be argued this year’s team should be sending even more players to the game.
After Sunday’s selection show, we know at least five players — Jose Altuve (starter), Alex Bregman, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Justin Verlander — will represent the Astros on the American League roster for the MLB All-Star Game. Others could be added as substitutes for players who can’t make the game.
As of now, the Astros have several All-Star caliber players not on the AL roster who are plenty deserving of the recognition. The top among them?
Evan Gattis — After platooning at both catcher and designated hitter last season, “El Oso Blanco” has taken full advantage of having sole possession of the DH job this year. Gattis’ 62 RBIs lead the Astros and put him in the AL’s top five in that category. Gattis also has a team-best 18 home runs, and he has arguably a better resume, hitting-wise, than All-Star teammate Springer.
Collin McHugh — McHugh’s transformation from a back-end of the rotation starter to a top-notch relief pitcher this season has been a revelation and has helped turn what was thought to be the Astros’ biggest weakness, the bullpen, into a strength (or, at the very least, not a liability). McHugh has posted a ridiculous 0.86 ERA in a team-high 42 innings of relief pitching, with his versatility offering the Astros an option for both long relief or as a set-up man.
Charlie Morton — The unlikely hero of Game 7 of the World Series, Morton has proved to be every bit the quality starting pitcher as his All-Star rotation mates Verlander and Cole this season. Morton’s 11 wins (11-2 record) lead the Astros, and he has recorded high quality numbers in ERA (2.83) and strikeouts (141).
Honorable mentions: Chris Devenski, Yuli Gurriel and Hector Rondon
