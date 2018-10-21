After an ugly 0-3 start to the regular season, the Houston Texans have turned things around in dramatic fashion, winning their fourth straight game in a dominant 20-7 road victory Sunday over division rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now at 4-3, the Texans suddenly find themselves in first place in the AFC South. Considering how this season started, that is something to celebrate if you’re a Texans fan.
On offense, the team is making great strides in the run game, and the defense is looking like the formidable unit we thought they’d be once last year’s laundry list of injured players returned to form.
But, let’s not get too excited yet, as there are still several important areas that are concerning. Chief among those is a lackluster offensive line that allowed the most sacks and most quarterback hits heading into Sunday’s game, and added five QB hits to that total in the win.
Under siege plenty, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is playing through an injury to his midsection, only put up 139 passing yards, but on the bright side, he did not turn the ball over in the game after a three turnover showing last week.
The Texans should also keep in mind how these four wins came about. It started with a nail-biter of an overtime win over banged-up AFC South cellar-dweller Indianapolis. Then they squeaked one out, once again in overtime, against a struggling Dallas team.
In Week 6 it was Nathan Peterman to the rescue, as Buffalo’s beleaguered backup quarterback helped deliver the win to the Texans with a late pick-6 that broke a 13-13 tie.
Then there was Sunday. Following a strong start to the season, Jacksonville has found itself plagued with injuries to key offensive players. Those who have either hit the injured reserve list or were unable to play Sunday included running back Leonard Fournette, offensive linemen Will Richardson Jr. and Josh Wells, and tight end Niles Paul.
Couple that with a poor effort from the Jaguars’ slumping quarterback Blake Bortles, who was benched in the third quarter of this one, and you have a much more winnable game for the Texans as opposed to had these teams locked horns in the first couple weeks of the season.
So, let’s feel good about the Texans being back in first place, but just remember, it wouldn’t have happened without a little help from their foes.
