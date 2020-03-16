Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins battles with New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore on a 27-yard first down catch during the fourth quarter on Dec. 1, 2019, at NRG Stadium. The Texans beat the Patriots 28-22.
On Monday, the masses in the sports world soundly mocked — as they rightly should — Houston Texans general manager/head coach/franchise overlord Bill O’Brien’s decision to trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and draft picks.
I think my favorite reaction was a tweet from former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker turned ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho, which read: “I’ve had Bill O’Brien on trial ever since he started Tom Savage (yes, Tom Savage) over Deshaun Watson. Today, O’Brien has been convicted, found guilty of being a complete and absolute fool!!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.