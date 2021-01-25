Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans talks to football camp participants in between drills during his annual camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The camp is free and open to children ages 8-14.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, in red, races dozens of athletes during his annual football camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Evans graduated from Ball High and played on the football team his senior year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans gives a quick talk about teamwork during his annual football camp for children at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Evans explained that teammates should not make fun of other teammates if they don’t make a play.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans stops running to watch the campers race during his annual football camp for students at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Evans played for Texas A&M University for two years before being selected by the Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Mike Evans during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans.
BRETT DUKE/AP file photo
A Galvestonian earned the opportunity of a lifetime Sunday — a football Sunday that has meant much more than two dozen other Galveston natives over the years.
Seven-year NFL veteran, multi-time Pro-Bowler and Ball High alumnus Mike Evans will be headed to a Super Bowl after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their third straight playoff road game over the top-ranked Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
