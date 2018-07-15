While the number and variety of professional sports leagues in the United States continue to grow, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball are still the unquestioned “big three.”
And, looking at the state of the three, it’s not outlandish to argue that MLB is the best of the bunch based on a balance of three key factors.
1) THE REGULAR SEASON
While the number of regular season games varies greatly in each league, each of their seasons last in the range of roughly four to six months, so the regular season experience is important in determining a league’s quality. There are two main ingredients in putting together a memorable regular season: a good product on the field and maximizing the importance of each game.
The once-a-week nature of NFL regular season games definitely makes them must-see TV, and while the league still puts a good product on the field, it is changing. Concussions leading to serious brain issues for players later in life have forced the NFL to address safety concerns, and the game seems to still be striking a balance between smash-mouth and 7on7.
While NBA games remain fun to watch, the importance of regular season games have dwindled down so low to the point of becoming a joke. The Eastern Conference has been dominated by one player (LeBron James) for the better part of a decade, and the Western Conference has been dominated by the same team (the Golden State Warriors) for the past few years with that team showing no signs of slowing down. The result of that is a highly predictable regular season with only two to three teams and a handful of players worth following.
MLB often gets roasted for a too-long regular season, but it also avoids the pitfalls that have hampered the NFL and NBA. MLB has climbed a steep hill following its own epidemic, steroids, but cleaned up its game and is delivering a great on-field product that even allows guys the size of Jose Altuve to become top stars. Plus, ticket prices are the most affordable among the big three.
And speaking of the Astros and the unpredictability factor, yes, most predicted before the season that the defending champions would be good again, but who would’ve thought that the team’s home run leader (and Home Run Derby invitee) at the All-Star break would be Alex Bregman (not to mention Bregman’s two bizarre walk-offs; rarely are there weirder endings to games in the NFL or NBA)? MLB also has no shortage of teams that have surprisingly good seasons, year in and year out.
2) THE ALL-STAR GAMES
The MLB All-Star Game is simply superior to its NBA and NFL counterparts. Unlike the NBA, MLB players actually give a respectable effort (although the NBA’s player selection format tweak last season appears to be a step in the right direction). And unlike the NFL, MLB players actually want to be there (and no amount of format changes can save the Pro Bowl).
Both the NBA and MLB have fun side shows during their respective All-Star breaks, but baseball’s Home Run Derby is the most consistently entertaining.
3) THE PLAYOFFS
Hands down, no annual sporting event can come close to the pomp and circumstance of the NFL’s Super Bowl, and more often than not, the game itself has managed to live up to the hype in recent years. The playoff games leading to the big game are usually great, too. But, after a wildly entertaining 2017 postseason and even better World Series, MLB is at least closing the gap.
The NBA’s playoffs just drag out too long, whereas MLB puts together a similar, but much more concise postseason schedule. And, due to reasons stated above, the NBA’s postseason is often inconsequential until the conference finals. MLB has playoffs where most of the teams are realistic contenders much more often than the NBA or even the NFL.
