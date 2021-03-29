Mike Evans, left, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Ball High School graduate, tosses an autographed football into the crowd along the seawall in Galveston on Friday, March 26, 2021, during a parade in his honor.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and Ball High School graduate Mike Evans, right, greets the Ball High Tors football players Friday, March 26, 2021, before a parade celebrating Evans and his Super Bowl win.
Mike Evans, left, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Ball High School graduate, tosses an autographed football into the crowd along the seawall in Galveston on Friday, March 26, 2021, during a parade in his honor.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and Ball High School graduate Mike Evans, right, greets the Ball High Tors football players Friday, March 26, 2021, before a parade celebrating Evans and his Super Bowl win.
You can take the child out of Galveston, but you can’t take Galveston out of the child.
The saying is certainly true of island native Mike Evans, whose Super Bowl LV victory was celebrated Friday evening with a colorful parade. And it’s the fact Evans has maintained his love for and a presence in the Galveston community that made the parade — the first sanctioned parade in Galveston since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — such a joyous occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.