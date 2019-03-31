On Wednesday, the Galveston Independent School District board of trustees unanimously voted strip athletic director/head football coach Kimble Anders and assistant athletic director/head boys basketball coach Jerald Temple of their current titles.
The two positions will be replaced by three separate jobs: athletic director, head football coach and head basketball coach. The strategy, as I gathered it from The Daily News’ article printed March 29, is to have an athletic director solely focused on the betterment of Galveston ISD athletics across the board and have head coaches solely focused on their respective programs.
“When you attach a sport to the athletic director, it is human nature to take care of those things first,” Galveston ISD Superintendent Kelli Moulton said in the article.
While in the aforementioned article, board member David O’Neal noted that Galveston ISD has a history of having the positions split, it is unusual to see this type of organization in a school district with only one high school. And having an athletic director/head coach has not stopped these school districts from having multiple high performing sports programs.
One of the shining local examples is Friendswood, which this school year had its volleyball team reach the Region III-5A championship, a state champion wrestler, both boys and girls basketball win at least one playoff game, and currently are seeing softball sweep through its district and the girls soccer team moving on in the playoffs after a dominant regular season.
Every other Galveston County school district with one high school employs an athletic director/head football coach, and every one of those districts consistently produce a quality sport outside of football — see Dickinson boys basketball and baseball, Santa Fe baseball and softball, and Hitchcock girls basketball for a few examples of that.
And it hasn’t even really stopped Ball High from finding success in other sports. The Tors baseball team has, year in and year out, been one of the more formidable ones in the area. The girls basketball team has been a perennial district title contender in recent years. The boys basketball team reached the playoffs and always seem to be competitive. Volleyball broke a long playoff drought just a couple seasons ago.
Then there’s football. The Tors steadily improved in Anders’ first five seasons, culminating in the football program’s first playoff appearance and win in roughly a decade last season. But, the team took a tough step backward this past season. Is that what is really at the heart of this matter? Only a select few know what was discussed behind closed doors for more than an hour as detailed in the March 29 article.
There are other examples, as well, that show Ball High is far from an athletics wasteland. However, there is always room for improvement, and that will be the mandate of the new athletic director, who will have to justify this extra investment with more wins in all of Galveston ISD’s athletic programs. It’s an interesting approach with exciting potential.
I also hope Anders and Temple both stay in the Tors athletics program in whatever new capacity might be presented to them. Wins are nice, but often more valuable to the kids involved are to have mentors in their lives with whom they can relate, and the two island natives bring that to the table.
