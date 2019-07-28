In just a few days, the calendar flips from July to August, and fans of local sports all know what that means — the imminent return of high school games.
Regular Daily News readers may have noticed the recent and ongoing series of team volleyball previews. That’s, of course, because the 2019-20 high school sports season will, as usual, start off with one of Galveston County’s strongest team sports.
Since the 2013 season, three Galveston County teams have reached the state championship. After none reached state last year, will there be a team (or teams) to get back to the Culwell Center in Garland this season?
Fast forward to the end of August, and there will be the return of the beloved Friday night lights in Galveston County.
Following 2017 seasons where they all made the playoffs, Ball High, Friendswood and Texas City all missed the postseason in 2018 after realignment put them in the ultra-competitive District 10-5A-I. Will this humbling experience make these teams stronger and hungrier to get back to the playoffs (more on that in The Daily News’ annual football magazine, scheduled to be released Aug. 25)?
Other football storylines to watch include seeing La Marque’s progress after last season’s coaching change, Hitchcock’s promising young talent, and the latest chapter in the burgeoning Clear Springs-Dickinson rivalry, which had its most thrilling installment last year with the Chargers’ epic fourth-quarter comeback win. Will the Gators bite back, or will the Chargers extend their run of District 24-6A titles?
And that’s just the fall team sports.
Come winter, Dickinson boys basketball and that team’s talented senior core will certainly be something to watch, and it should be interesting to see what the county’s always well coached girls basketball teams have in store. For the Ball High Lady Tors, it will be the high school swan song for dynamic duo Bebe Galloway and Ari Smith.
In the spring, Clear Springs softball will be loaded with experienced returning talent, while a strong senior class for Santa Fe baseball could see the 2019-20 high school team sports season end in memorable fashion.
But, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves; let’s allow ourselves to savor what promises to be another exciting next several months of high school sports. The first big series of volleyball matches of the season will be Tuesday, Aug. 6.
In the meantime, this sports editor is taking a weeklong vacation to enjoy the calm before the inevitable (but always fun) storm of keeping up with Galveston County high school sports.
