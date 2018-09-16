Every fan base gets excited for their team’s prospects before each season, but there was good cause to be especially excited for the Houston Texans in 2018. Now, they’re 0-2, and it’s time to be a little more realistic about what this team is.
For starters, for as spectacular as quarterback Deshaun Watson played last season before his injury (and he was spectacular), three things remain true.
1) Watson is still basically a rookie, and a rookie coming off a serious knee injury at that. Early season rust should be expected, as should rookie mistakes. And never has Watson looked more like a rookie than in the bizarre ending in Sunday’s 20-17 loss at Tennessee. On a play where the Texans needed just about 15 to 20 yards to get within the fringes of field goal range, Watson wasted too much time looking down field to take away any chance to line up for a field goal.
2) The Texans ended 2017 with a losing record in games Watson started. Again, he played great last season, but at the end of the day, the team was just 2-3 in his five starts. They’re now 2-5 in Watson starts as he approaches what is essentially the halfway point of his rookie season next week at home against the New York Giants.
3) Bill O’Brien is still Watson’s head coach. Frequent contributor to The Daily News’ sports pages Brian Mouser had an interesting take on Twitter (which earned a retweet from Houston Chronicle columnist Jerome Solomon) to explain the Watson blunder in the game’s waning seconds — that teams take on the personality of their coach, and since O’Brien has a history of poor clock management, that trickles down to the players, as well.
There’s really something to that. It’s a coach’s job to have their players ready for a variety of crucial game situations, including the one in which Watson looked absolutely lost. And that moment was far from the only time the Texans looked unprepared for this game.
The Titans took advantage of a blatantly missed assignment to throw a fake punt passing touchdown for their first score of the game, the Texans offensive line was terrible for the second straight game this season, the defense did little to pressure a Titans offense helmed by backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, and the Texans finished with a whopping 11 penalties on the day.
If there’s a winnable game on the Texans schedule (and Sunday’s game against a banged-up Titans team was definitely that), O’Brien’s Texans will find a way to lose it more often than not.
Will the Texans eventually win some games and look good doing it? Most definitely. But, long as O’Brien (who has a 1-11 record in his last 12 games with eight consecutive losses after Sunday) is in charge of the Texans, expectations should be: Dreadful clock and game management, losing any close games and mediocrity.
