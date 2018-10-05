Rumors of diminished power in the Houston Astros lineup may have been greatly exaggerated — at least in Game 1’s 7-2 win against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park on Friday.
Out of Friday’s starting nine for the Astros, only one player (Alex Bregman) had more than 30 home runs in the regular season, and only one other (George Springer) had more than 20. But, the tremendous power that fueled the Astros 2017 World Series championship run was back in full order to boost the team to a win Friday.
After Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber threw three hit-less innings to start the game, Bregman ended the no-no and the shutout in style crushing a towering home run to left field to lead off the fourth inning.
Then in a throwback to last year’s pivotal Game 2 of the World Series when Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa accomplished the feat, the Astros hit back-to-back home runs to start the fifth inning with George Springer and Altuve going yard to give the Astros a 4-0 lead.
For the World Series most valuable player Springer, it was his fifth consecutive postseason game with a home run, tying a MLB record set by Carlos Beltran in 2004 with the Astros and matched by Daniel Murphy with the New York Mets in 2015.
With the Indians responding with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth, the Astros again answered with power — this time from a most unexpected source, as 9-hole hitter Martin Maldonado smashed a ball into the Crawford boxes to lead off the seventh.
The four home runs Friday marked the seventh time in the Astros’ postseason history to have that many dingers in a game, with the last coming in the memorable Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. In all, the Astros cranked out 12 hits in the victory, with two others being of the extra-base variety (a double from Yuli Gurriel and a double from Tyler White).
With this season’s pitching for the Astros much improved (starter Justin Verlander had a no-hitter through five innings and the staff combined to hold the Indians to only three hits in ALDS Game 1), Friday’s display of power paralleling that of last season’s team is a highly encouraging sign for Houston’s chances of bringing home a second consecutive World Series title.
