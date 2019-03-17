For anyone who watches the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the upsets and Cinderella runs like yours truly, there’s one burning question heading into this year’s event.
How can it possibly top last year?
The 2018 tournament truly put the “Madness” in March Madness. History — and a new tournament darling — was made when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first-ever No. 16 seed to up-end a No. 1 seed in the first round of the tournament.
In fact, that particular region saw the top four seeds all have their runs ended in the tournament’s first weekend. Emerging from that bracket was an unheralded Loyola-Chicago team that entered the tournament as a No. 11 seed and made a run all the way to the Final Four.
In all, 20 games in the 2018 tournament saw the lower seeded team beat their higher seeded foe. Ultimately, though, the fun came to an end in the Final Four with the blue blood programs winning out.
Joining Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four were three teams with as rich basketball histories as you’ll find — Villanova, Michigan and Kansas. And, of course, the championship saw Villanova top Michigan in a less than thrilling game.
So, that brings up the question again. How can this year’s tournament possibly top last year’s? Simple: keep the madness going all the way until the end.
Sure, it’s fun to see upset after upset, but those Cinderella teams always seem to have the proverbial clock strike midnight well before the championship game. The only way for this year’s tournament to be better than last year’s is to see a team come out of nowhere and challenge one of the big boys for the championship (with plenty of other fun upsets sprinkled in elsewhere in the tournament along the way).
One of the reasons that March Madness is one of the greatest events, year in and year out, on the sports calendar is the element of the unexpected that lower seeded teams beating higher seeded teams brings. But, what would really be unexpected is seeing the nets being cut down by a team without the prestige of the traditional college hoops powerhouses.
