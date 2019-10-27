Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez drives a two run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross in the top of the second inning during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Nationals Park.
Facing dire straits after losing their first two games at home, the Houston Astros pulled off the highly unlikely, becoming road warriors to sweep the Washington Nationals at their home park and regain control of the 2019 World Series.
It’s only the third time ever that the road team has won the first five games of a World Series, with the last occurrence being the New York Yankees-Atlanta Braves 1996 series. In that one, the Yankees lost the first two games at Yankee Stadium, and then reeled off four straight wins to take the title in six games.

